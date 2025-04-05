Cubs Boss Praises Superstar As ‘Player You Want to Build a Lineup Around’
The Chicago Cubs made a large-scale acquisition this offseason via a trade with the Houston Astros, as they were able to bring in superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and Cam Smith.
This was a relatively equal-value trade in hindsight, and if the Cubs can get an extension done with Tucker, it will prove to only help the value on their side of the deal.
Tucker has become a key contributor to the team since opening day, and already he has drawn praise from team management. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer recently discussed Tucker in a media appearance, stating the following in a recording by Marquee Sports Network:
"Obviously he's a great player, that's why we traded for him. I think, clearly he's the kind of player you wanna build a lineup around, build a team around," he said. "I think any conversations we have with him we'll keep internal, so there's no point in asking all the time I guess, I know you will. But yeah, I just think...like I said, it's a process. Listen I'm excited, I think he'll learn what Wrigley's all about over the next few months, which I think is really important. There'll be nicer days than this that he'll enjoy. But I'm excited to have him, and obviously like I said, y'know, anyone wants a player like that long term."
This is significant praise but also expected, given the club gave up quite a few valuable assets to bring him in, and are hoping he can be the face of the franchise long-term. Getting an extension done is going to be a huge priority given his contract ends this offseason, so hearing the last part of that quote is a positive.
Tucker has gotten off to an extremely hot start this season as well which only bolsters his value, slashing .324/.444/.784 with 10 runs, 11 RBI, four home runs, two stolen bases, and eight walks to six strikeouts.
Prior to Friday's game he was leading the MLB in WAR (0.8), hits, games played, total bases, and doubles, while also leading the National League in RBI.
His fielding has also been strong, as in 70 innings he has an MLB leading 20 putouts and no errors, good for a 1.000 fielding rate.
If Tucker continues to put up numbers like this in the coming month or so, getting an extension done needs to be the biggest priority for the front office, and it may already be given how Hoyer talked about him.