Cubs Budding Stars with Best Chances to Be Franchise's Top Prospect in 2026
The Chicago Cubs 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' torpedo bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Cubs’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: 25% Moises Ballesteros, C, 20% Owen Cassie OF, 20% Kevin Alcantara OF, 20% James Triantos, 2B, 15% First Round Pick, 5% Cade Horton, RHP
Moises Ballesteros, Catcher, Iowa Cubs (AAA) – 20%
Ballesteros signed with the Cubs in 2021 out of Venezuela. The hit-first catcher has risen quickly through the prospect rankings and is currently rated third in the Chicago organization. Ballesteros possesses plus power and is also a solid contact hitter. Many scouts believe he could develop into a 25-30 home run-hitting catcher. His defense is adequate, allowing him to remain at the catcher position.
He may receive an early call from the Cubs to serve as a designated hitter, as his bat is ready for the majors. He will begin his season with Triple-A Iowa.
Owen Caissie, Outfielder, Iowa Cubs (AAA) – 20%
Caissie was drafted 45th overall by the San Diego Padres in 2020. The Cubs acquired him in the Yu Darvish trade, and he quickly climbed the prospect charts, currently sitting fourth. He has raw power to all fields and has showcased top exit velocities within the Cubs' system. He is athletic enough to steal bases and has a strong arm, providing above-average defense in the corner outfield spots. He, along with the other top prospects, will start his season at Triple-A Iowa.
Kevin Alcántara, Outfielder, Iowa Cubs (AAA) – 20%
Alcántara was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2018 by the Yankees. He joined the Cubs in the Anthony Rizzo trade and is currently the fifth-rated prospect in the organization. Another outfielder with good power, Alcántara struggles with chasing breaking pitches but has steadily improved his contact rate.
He is athletic enough to play center field but would be an above-average corner outfielder. He could steal 15-20 bases and will begin the season in Iowa alongside Caissie.
James Triantos, Second Baseman, Iowa Cubs (AAA) – 20%
Triantos was selected 56th overall in the 2021 draft by the Cubs and is currently ranked sixth in the organization. He is an average to above-average player in all categories except for pure power. Observers note that he could be this team's Ben Zobrist.
Triantos is a plus-average second baseman who can cover outfield spots. He is a great contact hitter and could provide valuable contributions off the bench. He will also start the season at Iowa with the rest of the top prospects.
Cade Horton, Right-Handed Pitcher, Iowa Cubs (AAA) – 5%
Horton may be the most important prospect on this list as the current Cubs roster needs young pitching. He was selected seventh overall out of the University of Oklahoma and is currently rated as the second overall prospect in the organization.
Horton is recovering from a lat injury that ended his 2024 season. He pitched only three innings in spring training but made his first start at Iowa, throwing three scoreless innings and striking out six. If he regains his mid to upper 90s velocity, he could fit nicely behind Justin Steele. He is poised to be the ace of the Iowa rotation to start 2025.
Two other players warrant mention: right-hander Brandon Birdsell ranks eighth in the Cubs organization and will be the No. 2 pitcher at Iowa, behind Horton. Although he doesn't possess the same plus stuff as Horton, Birdsell has excellent command of his pitch mix. He would complement the back of the Cubs rotation well.
Another prospect to keep an eye on is ninth-ranked Jaxon Wiggins. The six-foot-six flamethrower is a ceiling prospect. Although his numbers haven’t been impressive, many long-lever pitchers take time to develop. He boasts a plus-plus fastball and a 60-rated slider. Control will be key for Wiggins, but he remains a player to watch at high-A South Bend.
A notable trend with the Cubs' discussed prospects is that they are all playing at Triple-A Iowa. Six out of the Top 10 prospects will begin the season there. Such a setup raises expectations for a strong run toward the International League Championship, but the main role for these players will fill in for the Cubs as they compete for the Central Division title.
Cubs fans can expect mid-month updates in the first installment of “Updates From the Farm,” which will focus on players excelling in their performances and earning promotions, as well as those not initially included.