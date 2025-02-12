New Chicago Cubs Top 20 Prospects List Has Multiple MLB Contributors for This Year
The Chicago Cubs don't have many openings in their lineup or rotation right now, but that doesn't mean there won't be some standout prospects.
The Athletic's Keith Law released his latest Top 20 prospects ranking for each individual club. What stood out for the Cubs is that there is about to be a shift in position.
A handful of the best prospects could jump to MLB this season, which could give the chance for some youngsters to earn that spot in the top five.
The first five players in the ranking were infielder Matt Shaw, outfielder Kevin Alcantara, catcher Moises Ballesteros, pitcher Cade Horton and outfielder Owen Caissie.
Shaw has the clearest path to playing time as third base is one of the few spots that desperately needs upgraded. He is the favorite to earn that job, but he will need to prove he is ready during Spring Training.
If they end up signing Alex Bregman, though, even more confusion ensues. Shaw could have to wait even longer.
Horton is seemingly just waiting to be healthy for the Majors. He will likely need to earn his way into the bullpen, though. His main role in the minors has been as a starter, but his stuff screams bullpen while he can't stay healthy.
Caissie has already earned his chance after a few years in the farm, but is really just waiting for a spot in the lineup to open up for him.
The next group of prospects included some names that could jump into the top overall ranking in the farm. Shortstop Jefferson Rojas was sixth. He was followed by second baseman James Triantos, shortstop Cristian Hernandez, infielder Pedro Ramirez and pitcher Jaxon Wiggins.
Rojas makes the most sense as the face of an MLB pipeline. He was in the 'just missed' section of Law's Top 100 at 19 years old.
He has a long way to go in his development, but there has been shown to be a lot of potential waiting to be untapped.
Coming in at No.11 through No. 15 was shortstop Fernando Cruz, shortstop Yahlil Melendez, outfielder Cristian Franklin, infielder Ben Cowles and pitcher Will Sanders.
That group has a handful of older prospects thats are trying to earn a shot in the Majors. Cruz and Melendez are younger, more promising players, however. It will be a few years before either of their names are called, but they will both play important roles in the future of their farm system.
Closing out the Top 20 was shortstop Ronny Cruz, shortstop Ty Southisene, corner infielder Cole Mathis, catcher Pablo Aliendo and pitcher Nico Zeglin.