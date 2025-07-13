Cubs Fans Should Have Confidence in Boss Making Strong Trade Deadline Moves
This season, the Chicago Cubs, for the first time in a long time, feel like they are finally coming together out of a state of mediocrity and into a status of legitimate contender.
How they approach the trade deadline over the next couple of weeks could go a long way towards determining whether or not they are actually going to be able to reach their goals this year.
Fanbases understandably get a little bit antsy at the influx of rumors, possible fits, who they could give up and everything else that comes with the trade deadline.
For this Cubs team, though, the Wrigley faithful should be putting their full and complete faith in president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.
Two players on this roster who have contributed in massive ways to the team's success this season showcase that more so than anything else.
When Chicago broke up the core that brought them their first championship in 108 years, fans were understandably devastated and unhappy with the direction things were headed. But in hindsight, that has proven to be the right call.
One of those moves was sending away flashy star shortstop Javier Baez to the New York Mets.
Though it was upsetting at the time, it's known now that this move brought Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs, who is now one of the faces of the franchise and best center fielders in all of baseball.
A deal which was a little bit less high profile was the move of Andrew Chafin to the Athletics during the best season of his career.
Looking back now, Hoyer sending away a star reliever at the deadline in a move that was questioned at the time, wound up netting them who has been their best bullpen arm and de facto closer; flamethrower Daniel Palencia.
After securing his 11th save of the season to handle the New York Yankees on Saturday night, Palencia now has a 1.62 ERA and 0.90 WHIP on the year with 38 strikeouts compared to just 11 walks in 33.1 innings.
It's another major scouting victory at the deadline for Hoyer, as Palencia has finally emerged into what they always believed he could be.
So for all the criticism this front office gets, the fanbase should take a look at the elite first half the team has had and the reasons why that is the case when deciding their level of faith in Hoyer.
Chicago is going to make moves to upgrade the roster to give themselves a chance to win not just now, but in the years moving forward.
Past history under this administration points to that very fact.
