Cubs Fans Will Be Elated by Bold NL Central Predictions Shared by MLB Analyst
The Chicago Cubs didn’t get off to the start they were hoping for in the 2025 regular season when traveling overseas for the Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They played two games and the Cubs went 0-2, losing 4-1 and 6-3 before returning back home for their domestic Opening Day on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This early in the campaign is hard to draw many conclusions, but a matchup against a playoff contender in the Diamondbacks can be telling. It is a good measuring stick series for a Cubs team that has some pressure on them to perform.
Expectations are on the rise for Chicago after it made a huge splash this winter, acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
Easily the most impactful addition of any moves made by teams in the National League Central, the star right fielder is going to be counted on as the offensive anchor for everyone else to play off of.
However, there were some questions raised about how the rest of the offseason was handled by the franchise.
Inexplicably, the Cubs payroll was slashed considerably heading into 2025 compared to where it was in 2024.
Could the team have something planned for an in-season move, making a blockbuster for an established talent who may become available on the trade market?
It will be something to keep an eye on as Chicago’s roster is incredibly talented, but they didn’t put as big of a gap between themselves and their NL Central rivals.
Some projections have them as the only team in the division finishing over .500, but their margin of error is very thin.
While some fans will be disappointed hearing that, they will be thrilled with the prediction that Keith Law of The Athletic (paid subscription required) has shared for their team and the NL Central.
The MLB analyst believes the Cubs are going to be division champions for the first time since 2017 in a 162-game campaign. They finished in first during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign.
“The Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker, and maybe that’s enough to put them over the top in a division where nobody else did anything so substantial,” Law wrote.
If Chicago falls short of expectations, there will be no one to blame but themselves.
Showing a willingness to spend money on third baseman Alex Bregman, not going to the top of the market to address needs on their pitching staff, was a headscratching move.
With Tucker set to hit free agency after the season, the franchise could soon regret not pushing their chips into the middle of the table more this past winter.