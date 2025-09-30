Matthew Boyd Can't Hold Back His Emotions Discussing Game 1 Start vs Padres
The Chicago Cubs have announced their starting pitcher for Game 1 on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres. Veteran Matthew Boyd takes the mound at Wrigley Field to open up the best-of-three series. Nick Pivetta is the opposing pitcher.
In 31 starts this season, Boyd has gone 14-8 with an earned run average of 3.21, a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.09, and striking out 154, six shy of beating his career-high of 159 (2018 with the Detroit Tigers). He ranks in MLB's top 15 in terms of wins, ERA, and WHIP.
"It's cool because you never know when the opportunity is going to present itself," said Boyd. "I waited my first eight years to get the chance in the postseason. Didn’t really get to be a part of it on the field. I only threw one out. You never know when the opportunity is going to come again."
The native of Mercer Island, Washington, has only pitched past the fifth inning once this month, and that was back on September 6 against the Washington Nationals. Boyd only gave up four home runs in ten starts between the months of June and July.
Upon hearing the news that he was going to start Game 1 for the Cubs, the 34-year-old couldn't help his emotions and struggled to fight back tears. Chicago is looking to make it to their first World Series since 2016.
"I'm a sucker for this sort of thing, you know? It's cool,” said Boyd. “To get to think that I would have got this opportunity knowing everything about my grandfather growing up here, it's cool, it's cool stuff. He would be extremely happy.”
How has Boyd done in the postseason before?
Despite pitching in MLB since 2015, Boyd has only appeared in four playoff games before now. He took the mound in 2022 for the Seattle Mariners. Boyd faced three batters in one-third of an inning, where he allowed a hit and also walked another batter.
Last year, the lefty pitched in three playoff games for the Cleveland Guardians. Boyd had a much better postseason then as he struck out 14 batters in 11 and two-thirds innings. Unfortunately, all three of his starts were no-decisions.
“To do it with the Cubs, to do it with this group, it will never be like this again,” said. Boyd “I mean, if we come back here, the personnel will not be the same. It’s a special group. It’s a good group of guys, and it’s unique to this moment. And that’s it.
While Chicago remains mum on the rest of their starting rotation this series, the Padres have announced theirs. The Cubs will declare their Game 2 pitcher following Game 1.
A pair of pitchers who have been a part of the Cubs organization before, Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish, round out the rotation for San Diego. Cease will take Game 2 and Darvish, if necessary, gets the nod for Game 3.
Hopefully the next time Boyd is emotional is after a Cubs win over the Padres.
