Cubs Have Plan To Continue Developing Star Prospect During His First MLB Stint
When the Chicago Cubs decided they needed to put Ian Happ on the injured list, they shocked a lot of people with their decision regarding the corresponding move.
Instead of calling up another outfielder from Triple-A Iowa, the organization decided to give their superstar prospect Moises Ballesteros his first taste of Major League Baseball action.
That was likely popular amongst many in the fan base since there was a lot of clamoring for the Cubs to promote him last season amid the offensive struggles the team had at catcher.
However, the actual aspect of playing that position is still a work in progress, with many talent evaluators suggesting a move to first base could be in Ballesteros' future if he doesn't show signs of improvement behind the plate.
Because of that, this promotion also comes with some risks.
Miguel Amaya has had a bounce back season with the bat in his hand, and Carson Kelly has been incredible when he's gotten his opportunities. So, it's very unlikely that Ballesteros is going to get time as a catcher during this stint in the MLB.
But that doesn't mean Chicago won't develop him while he's in The Show.
The Cubs Have a Development Plan for Their Star Prospect
Manager Craig Counsell admitted that Ballesteros won't see much catching duty if any at all, but he's going to be involved in some mental aspects of the position.
"He's going to participate in all pregame meetings with the starter and the catcher," Counsell said, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required). "That's a little added benefit. I don't see this as the time when we're going to see a lot of catching duties. This, hopefully, is a little week that he gets to sit in and understand (what we do) so that when he does (catch), he's a little more prepared."
That makes sense from an organizational standpoint.
While the Cubs promoted Ballesteros to take Happ's place because they feel like he can hit at the Major League level, they still want him to develop his skills as catcher. And since he won't be getting game reps, teaching him what it takes to prepare like a big leaguer will be a benefit in the long run.