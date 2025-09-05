Cubs Likely To Dump Trade Deadline Acquisition Over Costly Option
The Chicago Cubs have seemingly gone back and forth this year from having a disastrous bullpen to very solid and everywhere in between. Because of the inconsistency, Jed Hoyer made it a priority at the trade deadline back in July to make moves at reliever.
One of the most signifiant moves was a trade with the Baltimore Orioles for veteran shutdown man Andrew Kittredge to bolster the depth and give Chicago an experienced arm they could go to late in games. Since the trade, Kittredge has had an up and down tenure with the Cubs and pitched to a 4.15 ERA in 14 appearances.
It's a tick down from the 3.45 ERA he had in 31 appearances with Baltimore this year, although his strikeout numbers are up slightly and his walk rate is down, giving him an impressive 0.923 in the small 13 inning sample size.
Kittredge has been far from a liability and has proven to still be capable of helping a bullpen at the age of 35. A decision is going to have to be made on his future once the season comes to a close, and while he still has time to prove himself, his fate may already be sealed.
Chicago has Kittredge under team control next year with a club option, but in a recent article previewing free agency, baseball insider Jeff Passan of ESPN named him on his list of options unlikely to be picked up.
Pros and Cons of Picking Up Kittredge's Option For Cubs
In the end if the team does not pick up Kittredge's option, it will simply come down to money more than anything else. At $9 million, the veteran is due to make the kind of money usually reserved for elite relievers, and though he has not been bad, he has not been worth nearly eight figures for another season.
He is just a year removed from a dominant season with the St. Louis Cardinals though, posting a 2.80 ERA in 74 appearances in 2024 before signing with the Orioles. Not to mention the fact that though it's a small sample size, he is blemish free in 4.1 innings of postseason work.
Kittredge has a chance here down the stretch -- with the help of a memorable run where he can be depended upon in October -- to change the mind of management and convince them why they shouldn't let him walk, but he would have to do a whole lot in order to make his case.
More than likely, he will be a free agent and hit the open market once again, but Kittredge still could be a huge part of the team's playoff run.
