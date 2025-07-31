Cubs Send Promising Prospect To Orioles In Andrew Kittredge Trade
With the trade deadline nearly here for the Chicago Cubs, the team got aggressive late Wednesday and into early Thursday morning, making some upgrades to their pitching staff.
Heading into the summer, the clear need for the Cubs was to address their starting rotation. They were able to start doing so with the acquisition of Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals.
Soroka might not be the only starter that they add at the deadline, but it is a good start. Somewhat surprisingly, Chicago also added a talented arm in Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles to help bolster their bullpen.
This is a unit that has started to slide in July, and adding the veteran right-hander will give them another option out of the bullpen.
As expected, the price for Kittredge wasn’t cheap. In return, the Cubs will be sending their 17th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, to the Orioles, per baseball reporter Francys Romero.
Wilfri De La Cruz is just 17 years old, but he is a highly touted prospect for his age. The switch-hitting shortstop has a ton of potential and some serious upside on offense. While shortstop might not be where he ends up playing because of his large frame already, the Orioles are getting a nice return for Kittredge.
The right-hander will be joining Chicago’s bullpen, looking to help solidify a unit that at times has been very good this campaign. So far in 2025, the right-hander has totaled a 2-2 record and 3.45 ERA.
While the price might have been steep for the former All-Star reliever, Chicago now has another high-leverage arm in their arsenal for the stretch run.
