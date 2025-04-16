Chicago Cubs' Major Offseason Acquisition Has Transformed Lineup This Year
The Chicago Cubs made a lot of moves with their roster this offseason, but none was bigger than their acquisition of Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
Last season, part of the reason that the Cubs fell woefully short of expectations was the up-and-down performance of their lineup. Their inability to consistently generate runs kept them from being a playoff team.
With Tucker in the mix, they were hoping that the problem would be solved. Through 19 games, he has lived up to the billing, helping the Cubs out to an 11-8 record.
Currently the only team in the National League Central with a record above the .500 mark, the star right fielder has been a driving force behind the team’s success.
Through 91 plate appearances, he has a .307/.429/.613 slash with five home runs and 18 RBI. His eight doubles are leading the MLB, as are his 19 runs scored and 18 walks drawn.
The total package offensively, Tucker has even gone 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts and will push for a 30-30 campaign.
Chicago is getting everything they had hoped for and more, as he makes an impact in every facet of the game. It is his production at the plate that people pay the most attention to and will be what drives his price up in free agency, but he isn’t a slouch defensively.
He won the Gold Glove Award in 2022 and has excellent Total Zone defensive numbers thus far in 2025.
A three-time All-Star, Tucker is making the kind of impact everyone knew he was capable of.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, during an appearance on Foul Territory TV, spoke very highly of the Cubs star slugger, speaking about how he has transformed the team.
"You have to value him for what he brings to a lineup and how he can transform a lineup, and that's what Tucker has done,” Rosenthal said.
His presence in the lineup has been huge for the team, as everyone else is feeding off of him. He is setting the tone with his 1.0 WAR and everyone else is following suit.
After struggling to score last year, Chicago, as a whole, has a slash line of .258/.347/.441, which rank sixth, fourth and fourth, respectively. Their OPS+ of 127 is third in the MLB and they are averaging an MLB-high 6.32 runs per game.
Production is being provided from up and down the roster, but it is Tucker leading the way as the best slugger in the lineup.
He is setting himself up for a massive payday after the season, as another All-Star nomination is likely on the horizon and if he stays healthy, he will factor into the MVP discussion, especially if the Cubs can get back into the postseason.