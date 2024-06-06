Chicago Cubs Should Pursue Trade For Massive Catcher Upgrade
The Chicago Cubs were able to pull off a hard-fought sweep over the arch-rival Chicago White Sox. While the two wins were great, they were come from behind wins that never should have been as close as they were. Unfortunately, it's clear that the Cubs are still playing mediocre at best baseball.
While there's many reasons to be frustrated, two wins are two wins. The sweep helped Chicago move back to .500 with a 31-31 record.
As disappointing as things have been over the last few weeks, the Cubs are still very much alive. They are just five games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central race.
Earlier in the season, Craig Counsell's team showcased their ability to win. Even with injury issues, they just found ways to pick up victories. That proved that this team is capable of winning when they have it all together.
Jed Hoyer will have some tough decisions to make with the MLB trade deadline drawing closer. Should Chicago get aggressive and try to compete now? Or, should they stand pat and focus on building for the future rather than giving up young talent in trades?
Plenty of big names have been rumored to be potential targets for the Cubs, although none have gotten the hype that Pete Alonso has received. However, if Chicago does decide to get aggressive, there is one position that isn't being talked about enough that needs to be upgraded.
You guessed it, that position is at catcher, where the Cubs have received poor play so far this season.
Right now, Chicago has been relying on a tandem of Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya. Neither player is bad, but they haven't been getting the job done. There is one player that could be available who Hoyer and the front office should be strongly considering.
There is no guarantee that the Toronto Blue Jays will sell their talent. However, if they're open for business, catcher Danny Jansen would be a huge upgrade for the Cubs.
Jansen has played in 33 games this season for the Blue Jays, batting .274 to go along with five home runs and 13 RBI. Those numbers aren't shabby at all for just 33 games.
On the other hand, the Chicago duo of Gomes and Amaya has racked up just four home runs and 18 RBI's all season long. Clearly, the addition of Jansen would be a huge upgrade.
The 29-year-old catcher could be a half-season rental, or the Cubs could simply re-sign him in the offseason. If he fits, he could be the team's catcher for a couple more years. His contract status would also drive down the price tag to a very affordable cost for Chicago.
No reports have connected the Cubs to having interest in Jansen. Despite that fact, an upgrade at catcher would be a big step in the right direction for Chicago. This is a possibility that Hoyer and the front office should take a long, hard look at.