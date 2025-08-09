Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Provides Status Update On Injured Catcher
Earlier in the 2025 MLB regular season, the Chicago Cubs had the most dynamic duo in baseball behind the plate.
Catchers Carson Kelly, who signed with the team as a free agent this past winter, and holdover Miguel Amaya, were both playing at an incredibly high level and producing at an impressive rate.
Regardless of who was in the lineup, the Cubs were receiving production from their catching position both offensively and defensively.
Alas, they haven’t been sharing responsibilities for the last few months because Amaya has been dealing with a serious left oblique strain.
The third-year catcher has not been in the lineup since May 24 because of the injury, being placed on the 10-day injured list the following day.
On July 21, the team moved him to the 60-day injured list to make room on the roster because he was already going to be sidelined more than that amount of time.
Already sidelined for more than two months, his return to the lineup could occur in the near future.
When will Miguel Amaya return to the Cubs?
According to manager Craig Counsell, via Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network and ESPN on X, Amaya could return for the team’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Tuesday, Aug. 12.
He is set to make an outing tomorrow, and if all goes well, his rehab assignment could end with a move back to the Big League roster coming shortly after. Getting Amaya back into the mix would be a nice boost for the Cubs.
In his place, they have been relying on veteran Reese McGuire to hold down the fort behind Kelly. McGuire has an OPS+ of 103 and a positive bWAR of 0.3, more than holding his own in a backup role. He has provided some pop to the lineup with six home runs in only 88 plate appearances.
But, Amaya was playing at an even higher level prior to going down with an injury. In 100 plate appearances, he had a .280/.313/.505 slash line with an OPS+ of 134. He has hit four home runs with nine doubles to this point, knocking in 25 runs.
Already with 1.1 bWAR compiled in only 27 games played, Amaya was in the midst of a breakout campaign in his third year with Chicago on the Big League roster.
Hopefully, he picks back up right where he left, creating an impressive tandem with Kelly behind the plate.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Starter Has Proven That He Could Be The Answer To Their Rotation Woes
Is Kyle Tucker Still The Top Upcoming Free Agent Despite Recent Cubs Struggles?
Former Cubs Relief Pitcher Opts Out of Mets Contract, Signs Deal With Brewers
Cubs Veteran Dansby Swanson Has One Glaring Hole In Offensive Game Holding Him Back