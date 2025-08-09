Is Kyle Tucker Still The Top Upcoming Free Agent Despite Recent Cubs Struggles?
As of late the only information circulating around the Chicago Cubs' slugger (Kyle Tucker) has been the rut that he finds himself in. However, don't forget who he is or the career he has had thus far.
The Cubs acquired Tucker in a trade from the Houston Astros in December of last year specifically because of how much it was going to take to keep him once he hit free agency, because that is how well he has performed in his career.
Insider from MLB Trade Rumors, Steve Adams, just released his top-10 players that will hit free agency in the off season and Kyle Tucker is No.1 on his list.
Kyle Tucker's Career
As an outfielder, Tucker spent the entirety of his professional baseball career with the Houston Astros up until this season. The Astros drafted him back in 2015 as the No. 5 overall pick. He made his debut in July three years later and he has posted great numbers ever since.
Tucker had one season that was an outlier and that was as a rookie. Besides that he has posted slugging percentages over .500 in nearly every season since joining the majors. One of the years that he didn't was ironically when the Astros won the World Series.
One of his worst slash lines to date was in the '22 season which was .257/.330/.478. That is how good he is and has been through his career. His OPS of .808 that year is the worst he had ever had (besides his rookie season).
It isn't funny, but it is ironic that one of, if not the, worst season of his career he also went on to win the Gold Glove Award.
Tucker is in his eighth season in the majors and is posting an average slash line of .274/.359/.510 and that on it's own explains why he is looking at a max contract in the off season.
Tucker's 2025 Season
If you look at his overall slash from this season it is hard to believe that he is in a slump. His batting average is almost identical to his career and his on-base percentage is actually higher than his career average.
Tucker still has an OPS of .858 even though critics are out for blood over his recent stretch where he has posted a slugging percentage of .292 in the last seven games.
However, when Tucker looks like himself, he appears to be one of the best. The only positive that could come out of the slump he is having recently is the decline of his contract which might mean the Cubs can fight to acquire him in the off season.
Free agency is not at the front of the organization's minds, but Tucker's one year contract is going to be up and there still might be a chance the ball club can snag him this off season.
