Cubs' Matthew Boyd Joins Dubious List In Historic Meltdown vs Brewers In NLDS Game 1
The Chicago Cubs handed left-hander Matthew Boyd the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series and it did not go well.
Boyd was absolutely slammed by the Brewers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, which has an off day before Game 2 on Monday. He allowed four hits, six runs — only two of which were earned — with a walk and a strikeout. He threw 30 pitches, 21 of which were strikes, before he was pulled for Michael Soroka.
This came after the Cubs took a 1-0 lead on first baseman Michael Busch’s solo leadoff home run. The Cubs were up 2-1 with one out when Sal Frelick grounded to Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner. He whiffed the ground ball on a short hop, and it allowed a run to score. The official scorer deemed the remaining four runs of the inning to be unearned. Hoerner could have gotten Frelick out at first base and the next hitter, Caleb Durbin struck out.
Boyd had some bad luck. But it was also one of the shortest starts in Cubs postseason history.
Matthew Boyd Suffers Historic Cubs Fate
Per CBS Sports, Boyd’s 0.2 innings was the fourth-shortest start in Cubs postseason history, and the shortest start since 1935. That was Charlie Root, who was unable to get an out when the Cubs faced the Detroit Tigers in the 1935 World Series. He allowed four runs before he was pulled.
He shares the record with Hank Borowy, who also failed to record an out in his start in the 1945 World Series against the Detroit Tigers. While Root’s start was in Game 2, Borowy’s start was in Game 7. Borowy allowed three runs.
The only other pitcher ahead of Boyd is Guy Bush, who allowed one run and recorded one out when he started for Chicago in the 1932 World Series against the New York Yankees.
Boyd does share one distinction above the others. His six runs allowed while recording just two outs is the most runs allowed of the four pitchers.
Boyd was starting on three days’ rest, and the Cubs did not have Cade Horton available for the series due to injury. He made his first All-Star game in 2025 as he went a career-best 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA in 31 games. He struck out 154 and walked 42 in 179.2 innings as he became a surprising No. 2 starter alongside fellow left-hander Shota Imanaga.
National League Division Series
(best-of-five)
No. 4 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers
Game 1: Brewers 9, Cubs 3, Saturday (Brewers lead series, 1-0)
Game 2: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, 8:08 p.m. CT, TBS/HBO Max
Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, 4:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max
Game 4: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Thursday, 8:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
Game 5: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 11, 3:38 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.
