Cubs Move Miguel Amaya to Injured List, Call up Former First-Round Pick
It was all but assured that Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya would be put on the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s game with Cincinnati.
His replacement is a bit of surprise.
The Cubs made the expected move, placing Amaya on the IL with a right oblique strain he suffered on Saturday night while trying to throw out Reds speedster Elly De La Cruz at second base. Amaya left the game with a trainer and Carson Kelly replaced him.
The official move was reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.
After the game, manager Craig Counsell told reporters that an IL move was likely. The Cubs only have one catcher on the 26-man roster and Kelly needed a backup.
One obvious move would have been to recall young catcher Moises Ballesteros from Triple-A Iowa. He was sent back on May 20, but he could be recalled if it was due to an injury.
Instead, the Cubs have gone in a different direction.
Cubs Call Up Reese McGuire
The Cubs have called up Reese McGuire to replace Amaya for now. To do so, the Cubs had to make a 40-man roster move.
The 30-year-old McGuire joined the Cubs on a minor league contract in spring training and went to Iowa after the season started. But, in 2014, he was the Pittsburgh Pirates’ first-round pick (No. 14 overall) out of Kentwood High School in Covington, Wash.
The Pirates dealt him to Toronto in 2016 in a trade and he eventually made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2018. He’s been primarily a backup or a tandem catcher in his career with Toronto (2018-22), the Chicago White Sox (2022) and Boston (2022-24).
That said, he has a solid slash for a backup catcher — .252./.300/.364 in 355 Major League games — with 16 home runs and 82 RBI.
Kelly has had a breakthrough season offensively. In 32 games, as he has slashed .301/.425/.612 with nine home runs and 24 RBI.