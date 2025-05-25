Cubs Catcher Likely Headed to Injured List After Right Oblique Injury
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya left Saturday’s game with a right oblique strain, as reported by multiple outlets, including the Chicago Sun-Times.
Per the report, Amaya needed to be looked at by a Cubs trainer after he threw down to second base on Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz' steal.
He left the game, and Carson Kelly replaced him.
After the game, the Sun-Times quoted manager Craig Counsell as saying that Amaya was “likely” heading for the injured list. He would also likely get imaging on the oblique on Tuesday.
The Cubs wrap up their series with the Reds on Sunday before returning to Chicago to host the Colorado Rockies.
Amaya has hit well this season in roughly half of the Cubs’ games. He’s slashed .280/.313/.505 with four home runs and 25 RBI in 27 games. He’s been with the Cubs since 2023, when he broke though as a rookie. He was the everyday catcher last season and has shared time with Kelly this season.
Kelly has been more productive in 32 games, as he has slashed .301/.425/.612 with nine home runs and 24 RBI.
If Amaya does have to move to the injured list, the likely move would be to bring back top catching prospect Moisés Ballesteros, who recently made his MLB debut and was sent back to the minors. He had three hits in 16 at-bats in five games. He’s the only other catcher on the 40-man roster.
Kelly is the likely starter on Sunday. The question is whether the Cubs will make the move on Amaya on Sunday or wait until they return to Chicago, risking a game with just one catcher on the roster.