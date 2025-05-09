Cubs Must Address Glaring Roster Hole in Order To Find Postseason Success
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Chicago Cubs, who have been as good as advertised coming into the year.
This winter, the Cubs were one of the most active teams and had one of the best offseasons in baseball. Even though they didn’t spend a ton of money in free agency, they spent wisely and worked the trade market nicely.
Now, Chicago has emerged as the team to beat in the National League Central. With it being the easiest of the divisions in the NL, making the postseason seems very realistic for the Cubs.
However, while Chicago is a very good team, they have a couple of noticeable flaws that have been covered up by arguably the best offense in baseball to begin the year.
With the offense performing at an extremely high level, the mediocre bullpen hasn’t had to be counted on all that much. Furthermore, they also haven’t felt the impact of a big loss in their rotation.
What Do the Cubs Really Need to Succeed?
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Cubs’ need to add another starting pitcher after the injury to Justin Steele.
“The Cubs will probably need to take a major swing on a starting pitcher to replace Justin Steele this summer, but their start makes you think they are likely to play in the postseason for the first time since 2020.”
Even though the loss of Steele hasn’t been felt yet, that time will soon come. The southpaw was one of the top pitchers on the team and losing him is a significant blow.
For Chicago, with aspirations of not only making the postseason, but having success, their starting rotation simply doesn’t match up against the best of the best in the league.
If the Cubs are going to be a true contender, they will need to add a front-line starter to help regain what they have lost.
This is a pivotal year for the franchise. There is no guarantee that Kyle Tucker will be on the team past 2025, meaning they have to do all they can try to and capitalize on having him this campaign.
Based on the needs that currently appear to be there for Chicago, that means they need to likely add some high leverage help in the bullpen and a front-end starter. For a team that has had a ton of success already, that might feel like a lot.
However, winning a World Series is not easy and the offense of the Cubs alone won’t be able to do it.