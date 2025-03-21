Cubs Option Former Top Prospect, Trade Acquisition in Latest Roster Moves
With spring training coming to a close, the Chicago Cubs continued to make some tough decisions regarding their domestic opening day roster.
The roster has to be cut down to 26 players before March 27. The team is slowly getting there. Their last round of roster moves included top prospects Cade Horton and Moises Ballesteros. Reliever Keegan Thompson was also designated for assignment.
The decisions made by Craig Counsell and the rest of the staff are not easy. Those choices get even harder to make as opening day nears.
Nonetheless, Chicago made two more roster moves Thursday afternoon.
Per Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network, the Cubs optioned pitchers Jordan Wicks and Eli Morgan to Triple-A Iowa.
Wicks was battling for the final starting spot in the rotation. He seemed to have a great chance to earn the job as Javier Assad went down with an oblique injury forcing him to begin the season on the IL.
This spring, Wicks was pitching really well.
The former first-round pick made three appearances (two starts), threw 8.2 innings, struck out seven batters, walked none and owned an ERA of 2.03.
Spring training stats do not necessarily matter, but Wicks was throwing the ball well. Despite that, he did not earn the final starting spot. Because he will not be the fifth starter, and he still has options left, the Cubs decided to send him to Triple-A to keep him stretched out.
Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd own the first four starting pitching roles for the Cubs. The fifth and final starter in Chicago will now come down to Ben Brown and Colin Rea.
Morgan was a little bit more surprising.
The Cubs acquired Morgan in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians this offseason.
The right-handed pitcher made the trip to Tokyo, and even played in one of the games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the game, he threw 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing a hit and striking out a batter.
The reason for his demotion to Triple-A similar to Wicks — he still has options left. Other relievers like Julian Merryweather and Brad Keller do not have any options left. This means the Cubs would have to send both Merryweather and Keller through waivers if they wanted to cut them from the MLB roster.
The Cubs opening day pitching staff appears pretty much set now.
Although Wicks and Morgan will not begin the year at Wrigley Field, you can definitely expect to see them on the big league roster at some point this year.