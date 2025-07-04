Cubs Place Jameson Taillon on Injured List, Will Miss 'Significant Amount of Time'
The Chicago Cubs did not get their holiday weekend started with some good news.
In an official announcement made by the team, the Cubs revealed they have placed Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list with a right calf strain. Jordan Wicks was recalled as the corresponding move.
This comes after his last outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros where he gave up just two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched, a bounce back coming off his start prior where he allowed eight earned runs.
Taillon reportedly suffered the injury while running in a training session, and he is set to be on the shelf for a while.
According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, manager Craig Counsell said the starter is going to miss "a pretty significant amount of time" with the rough timeline being "more than a month."
While Taillon hasn't had a great season with a 4.44 ERA and an 85 ERA+ across his 17 starts, the veteran right-hander still gave Chicago a consistent arm to hand the ball to every fifth day.
It will be interesting to see who takes Taillon's place in the rotation.
Despite Wicks being called up, the Cubs could turn to Chris Flexen, a former starter with the Seattle Mariners who has had a career resurgence coming out of the bullpen for Chicago.
Moving Flexen into the rotation comes with a major risk since he has posted a 0.62 ERA across his 16 relief appearances, which would take one of their best bullpen arms out of the mix.
Wicks showed promise early in his Major League career, but his constant battles with injuries have never allowed him to really get going.
Once seen as a future piece of the Cubs' starting unit for years to come, his future is in the balance in terms of what role he's going to have with this franchise going forward.
