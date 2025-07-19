Cubs Predicted To Address Third Base Situation at MLB Trade Deadline
With the Chicago Cubs starting up the second half of the season, they will be attempting to hold off some surprising contenders in the National League Central.
Even though the Cubs have played very well this year, they haven’t been able to run away with the NL Central just yet. The Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds have been very respectable this campaign, and the division as a whole has been much better than expected.
Fortunately, this version of Chicago is far better than it has been in recent seasons. Despite winning records the past two years, the Cubs are built to win in 2025 and are a fun team to watch.
Their lineup has been one of the best and most well-rounded in all of baseball and will be the unit that leads them to success. Furthermore, their bullpen has also been much-improved and likely won’t have to be overly addressed at the deadline.
However, despite the team performing very well they will certainly be looking to make some upgrades at the trade deadline. Even though starting pitching has seemingly been the main focus, they might surprise some people with their plan of attack.
Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that the Cubs will be upgrading their offense at the trade deadline.
“Everyone around this team assumes pitching is the focus at the deadline. It is. But the Cubs are going to look at any way to get better. Right now, third base and the bench are not strengths, especially offensively," he wrote.
Seeing Chicago predicted to upgrade their offense at the deadline is a bit surprising, but not a total shock.
While adding at least one starting pitcher seems inevitable, the Cubs looking to build upon a strength isn’t a bad idea either. When looking at the lineup, the most logical place for them to try and upgrade is at third base.
Matt Shaw might be a top prospect, but the results haven’t quite been there. For a team that already has one of the best offenses in baseball, improving at third base would lengthen the unit and make it nearly impossible for an opposing pitcher to navigate.
If their dream pitcher doesn’t become available to help fix the starting rotation, making the offense even better isn’t a bad plan B.
With a chance to win in 2025 and the uncertainty regarding the future of their star outfielder beyond this campaign, the team should be going all-in trying to win. Under those parameters, improving at third base makes sense.
