What Would Perfect Chicago Cubs 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Look Like?
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the better teams in baseball heading into the All-Star break and now must decide whether it is time to go all-in at the trade deadline.
With the season looking like it is up for grabs and Kyle Tucker not yet signed past this year, it seems like it is time for the Cubs to cash in.
Here is an approach to the deadline that could end up being fruitful and addressing all of the needs that Chicago has right now:
Acquire RHP Edward Cabrera from Miami Marlins
The trade: Cubs sends OF Kevin Alcantara, 2B/OF James Triantos and C/1B Pablo Aliendo to Marlins for Cabrera
The biggest trade on this list lands Cabrera from Miami. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign and might even be a better option than the former NL Cy Young winner on his own team in Sandy Alcantara.
Cabrera has posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.263 WHIP with 86 strikeouts over 82.1 innings this year. He had a 4.32 career ERA heading into this season, so this has been a nice step up. From his fourth start of the year and on, he has a 2.54 ERA.
This is a large trade package to give up, but it's a young pitcher playing elite baseball with team control through 2028.
Acquire LHP Aroldis Chapman from Boston Red Sox
The trade: Chicago sends RHP Jaxon Wiggins and OF Christian Franklin to Red Sox for Chapman
Left-handed relief pitching is crucial come the postseason, especially in the NL with players like Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto standing in the way of the World Series.
Right now, the Cubs have just Drew Pomeranz and Caleb Thielbar. Granted, both have been great, but one more option would be fantastic. At that point, they might as well go after the best southpaw available in Chapman.
The 37-year-old was a Chicago deadline acquisition back in 2016 and is playing just as good of baseball as he was back then. He has a 1.18 ERA with a 0.763 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 38 innings.
Acquire 3B Ryan McMahon from Colorado Rockies
The trade: Cubs send RHP Brandon Birdsell and OF Eli Lovich to Rockies for McMahon and salary relief
There isn't much more that Chicago needs on offense, but it's clear that they need a new option at third base. Matt Shaw has shown flashes, but is young and far too streaky to rely on. None of the veterans they took fliers on in the offseason have worked out there.
While McMahon won't be much more of a help on offense, he would be an elite defensive adiitions that would at least be a game changer in some way.
