Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Will Be Key for Franchise in Second Half Playoff Race
The Chicago Cubs have been off to a great start to the season and will be looking to continue the momentum in the second half.
Over the winter, the Cubs decided to get aggressive and make some significant upgrades to their roster to compete.
For two years straight, Chicago was able to win 83 games, but they missed the playoffs each year. With a need for bullpen help and a star, the team was able to accomplish both of those goals in the offseason on the trade market.
Now, thanks to the wise decisions, the Cubs are in first place in the National League Central and appear to be a contender in the NL.
While they are vastly improved from the last campaign, some injuries have created issues that will need to be addressed. The starting rotation will certainly need to be addressed after the injury to Justin Steele, but other members on the team will still be key in the second half.
Jordan Bastian of MLB.com recently wrote about the key player for the Cubs in the second half of the season being their star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
“All eyes will be on Tucker down the stretch (and beyond) for the North Siders. The Cubs went all-out to acquire the star outfielder, sending Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith, and Hayden Wesneski to the Astros to secure one year of the All-Star right fielder," he wrote.
The decision to trade for Tucker was a bold one for Chicago, but it has been one that has worked out for both sides so far in 2025. The All-Star outfielder has been as good as advertised for the Cubs and has completely changed the dynamic of the lineup.
However, the price to acquire him is looking like it was very steep as of now. Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith are both performing extremely well for the Houston Astros, which puts pressure on Chicago to either win the World Series or get Tucker to sign long-term.
With the uncertainty about his future with the team beyond this year, the Cubs must remain aggressive and try to put the best team possible together. Tucker has a plethora of playoff experience, and the team will be relying on him to lead a somewhat inexperienced group down the stretch.
While he is going to be key for the franchise for the rest of 2025, his decision about his future will also be key down the road. However, both sides should be focused on the task at hand with a chance to win the World Series this year.
