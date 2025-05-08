Cubs Projected To Take ‘Most Wicked Changeup’ in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs are off to a good start in 2025. They are leading the National League Central division, and they look like they will be in that position all season.
2024 was a bit of a disappointment for the team, though. They finished 83-79, but it was not good enough to make the playoffs. This put them in the draft lottery. However, it was a long shot for them to get one of the top picks.
Chicago ended up with the 17th pick in the MLB draft this year.
Jim Callis of MLB.com recently released his first mock draft of the year and he has the Cubs selecting starting pitcher Tyler Bremner.
Who is Tyler Bremner?
Bremner is a starting pitcher for UC Santa Barbara.
This season, the right-hander has a 4.08 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 12 games started. He has thrown 64.0 innings, struck out 88, walked 17 and opponents are batting just .235 off him.
Bremner made a name for himself during his sophomore season with the Gauchos. He threw 88.2 innings, allowed opponents to hit just .189 off him and owned a 2.54 ERA. He also struck out 104 batters while walking just 21 in his 19 total appearances.
His changeup is a big reason for his success.
"He owns the most wicked changeup in this class," Jim Callis wrote in his mock draft.
Per Bremner's scouting report, the knock on him is he only throws two pitches consistently. His slider tends to back up on him, and he can't throw it for a strike the way he does the changeup and fastball.
Being a two-trick pony as a starting pitcher can get someone in trouble. Being able to increase the effectiveness with the third pitch and maybe even developing a fourth will be key for Bremner at the next level if he wants to remain a starter.
Is Tyler Bremner the Right Choice for the Cubs?
Chicago needs starting pitching. Justin Steele underwent elbow surgery and he will be out until the 2026 season. Even when he returns, it is tough to come back and be the same pitcher you were before the surgery.
As for future starting pitchers, Cade Horton is the only player to be truly excited about. Brody McCullough is the No. 23 prospect and has pitched well, but Horton is the closest to making his debut.
Besides Horton, Chicago does not have many great options to turn to. Jordan Wicks is in the minor leagues, but he has struggled in the Majors.
Point being, the Cubs are in need of starting pitching help.
If they do draft Bremner with the 21st pick, it would be the right move. Taking a starting pitcher from college that can make his way through the ranks quickly is the ideal pick.
For those wanting to see more of Tyler Bremner, he will get the start Friday night against Loyola Marymount on ESPN+.