Cubs Pursuing Trade for Angels Starter Tyler Anderson Could Help Ailing Rotation
As the Chicago Cubs continue to prove that they can be one of the best teams in the National League, they need to focus on potential upgrades to strengthen some areas for October.
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Cubs, who are meeting their lofty expectations so far.
This year, the team has been led by one of the best offenses in baseball. Chicago has been able to create a well-balanced offensive attack that can get on base, hit home runs, and steal bases.
Players like Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong have emerged as early candidates for the NL MVP award, but it has been a complete team effort from the lineup.
While the batting order has been one of the best, the pitching staff has some issues.
In the starting rotation, they are going to be without Justin Steele for the rest of the season. Furthermore, Shota Imanaga is also out with a hamstring injury. With arguably their two best starting pitchers out, making an improvement in this area is needed.
Who Should the Cubs Target?
Even though the options to help the rotation seemed plentiful a couple of months ago, some pitchers might not end up on the trading block due to their teams performing well.
However, one pitcher who will almost surely be available is Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels.
Despite making some good signings over the winter, it has been more of the same for the Angels in 2025. Mike Trout is unfortunately just not able to stay healthy, and the team is once again struggling.
With making the playoffs being slim, even in the wide open American League, Los Angeles would be wise to trade away valuable assets.
Anderson will be one of the most appealing starters available as a two-time All-Star with recent success.
So far in 2025, the southpaw has totaled a 2-1 record and 3.04 ERA in nine starts. The 35-year-old has never been a prolific strikeout pitcher, but he is usually able to generate soft contact and keep opposing batters off balance.
With an All-Star appearance in 2024, Anderson still has something left in the tank despite his age. Furthermore, as an expiring contract at the end of the year, he wouldn’t hamper any potential plans for Chicago next winter.
Even though he might not be a front-end starter on a playoff team, he could solidify the middle of the rotation and help the Cubs reach their goal of making the playoffs.