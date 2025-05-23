Cubs Pushing to Land 2027 All-Star Game at Wrigley, 'No Decision Has Been Made'
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly pushing to land the 2027 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field, however reports are conflicting on just how likely this is to happen.
On Thursday evening, it was reported by Bruce Levine and 670 The Score that things were effectively done and an official announcement from Major League Baseball that the Cubs would be named the hosts would come at some point this summer.
Then on Friday morning according to a story from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, a spokesperson for the team revealed that "no decision has been made."
According to Mooney, there is not a scheduled announcement at this time, however Chicago is gaining momentum to host what would be the first All-Star Game at Wrigley Field since 1990.
The Chicago White Sox hosted an All-Star Game back in 2003, the most recent edition of the event to take place in the Windy City.
From the league's point of view, the main concern with the Cubs playing host is the huge influx of people into what is still a neighborhood setting outside the ballpark.
However, clearly officials within the organization have been lobbying for the game -- and the revenue it would bring -- for years now and feel confident that improvements around Wrigleyville and modernization has the old ballpark equipped to host.
It seems to be up in the air whether or not Chicago gets the chance for the weekend event just over two years from now, but if it all works out it has the potential to be massive both for the team and the city.