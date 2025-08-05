Michael Soroka's Injury Further Highlights Cubs' Poor Deadline Strategy
The Chicago Cubs made four moves before the trade deadline.
None of them were difference makers on paper.
Michael Soroka was a buy-low addition who could hopefully eat innings in the rotation for the rest of the season with the chance he started a game in the playoffs or became a bullpen arm.
Andrew Kittredge was added to be a late-innings reliever. Same with Taylor Rogers. And Willi Castro was acquired as a super utility man to help in the outfield and infield.
This was the latest example of the Cubs not pushing their chips into the center of the table.
Even after trading for Kyle Tucker this past offseason knowing this was the only guaranteed year they had with him, and even after enjoying a successful campaign to date, the decision makers decided to play things safe instead of acquiring more players who could help them compete for a championship.
And now, the buy-low addition of Soroka has already come back to bite them.
Poor Deadline Day Strategy
As Chicago gets ready to place him on the injured list just two innings into his tenure with the team, there's a chance he doesn't pitch for the rest of the season.
The Cubs gave up two top 15-ranked prospects to land Soroka from the Washington Nationals; Ronny Cruz and Christian Franklin. That was a steep price to pay for someone who already had injury issues and wasn't having the best year on the mound.
While Jed Hoyer stated the asking price for pitchers around the league was high ahead of the deadline, giving up premium capital to land a controllable starter with a higher upside is something that should have happened.
Options Available For The Cubs
MacKenzie Gore was always a pipedream, but Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara could have been had for the right price. Mitch Keller was held onto by the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Chicago had the assets to get something done on that front if they had wanted.
Which is where the problem lies.
They didn't want to.
The Cubs would rather stay under the luxury tax than put together a roster that can truly compete in the National League.
This was once again evident by their actions ahead of the trade deadline.
Now, as Chicago finds themselves in a fight for the NL Central title where they trail the Milwaukee Brewers by three games, it looks like the same old story on the North Side: another year of "what ifs" after the decision makers opted for being practical instead of aggressive.
