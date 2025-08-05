How To Watch Cubs vs Reds: TV Channel, Live Streams, Lineups & More
The Chicago Cubs continue their home series with the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.
The Cubs wrap up the three-game series with the Reds on Wednesday with an afternoon contest. Following that game, Chicago will get a day off to travel to St. Louis for a three-game set against their arch-rivals from Friday-Sunday.
From there, the Cubs will get another day off on Monday before starting a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays next Tuesday. Chicago doesn’t return home until Aug. 15 when it hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Here is how to watch Cubs vs Reds, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Cubs vs Reds
Date Tuesday, Aug. 5
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television/Radio: Cubs: Marquee Sports Network, TBS (out-of-market only)/670 The Score, WRTO 1200 AM; Reds: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/WLW 700 AM
Stream: Fubo, MLB.TV
Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Probable Starters
Reds: RHP Zack Littell (8-8, 3.58)
Littell will be making his first start for the Reds since he was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays right before the deadline.
In his last start with the Rays on July 30 he took a no-decision after throwing five innings of two-hit baseball in which he didn’t allow a run. He struck out four and walked four.
In his last seven starts he is 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA, with 28 strikeouts and 10 walks in 40.2 innings. He hasn’t won since the All-Star break.
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.25)
Imanaga has won two of his three starts since the All-Star break, including his last one against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30. He went five innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. But he struck out eight and walked none.
He has been the pitcher of record in each of his last seven starts, as he is 5-2 with a 3.76 ERA, with 29 strikeouts and three walks in 38.1 innings.
Batting Order
TBA
Cubs Injuries
10 or 15-day IL
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-Day, right calf strain, placed on July 4, retractive to July 1, eligible to return): Taillon threw three innings and 64 pitches in a rehab start last weekend. He is expected to make on more rehab start before he returns to the rotation.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-Day, left oblique strain, placed on May 25, eligible to return): He has played five games on a rehab stint in the minor leagues and is expected to continue to do that this week.
60-Day IL or Season-Ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Javier Assad, RHP (60-Day, mild left oblique strain, placed on 15-day IL on March 18, transferred to 60-day IL on April 30, eligible to return): He is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa expected to make another start this week.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
