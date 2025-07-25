Cubs Reportedly Closely Monitoring Guardians Star Closer at Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs by all indications are going to make some significant moves ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
After an incredible first half, they have slightly faltered for the better part of the last month. But still, this is a team talented enough to do some special things this October if they need reinforcements.
Earlier in the year, the bullpen looked like something that was going to be a major issue, but as the season went on, the Cubs had one of the best bullpens in baseball for a few months. The starting rotation -- both depth and consistency wise -- was another story. And as a result, Chicago has been linked to just about every starter out there.
In the final days ahead of the deadline, however, they are being linked back to one of the best closers in baseball.
In a report this week, baseball insider Francys Romero mentioned the fact that the Cubs are "one of the teams most actively monitoring" Cleveland Guardians shutdown man Emmanuel Clase.
This would be a fascinating development if Chicago really were to make this move, and it would not come cheap by any means. Not only is Clase one of the best relievers on the planet, he also has one of the best contracts in the league.
He will make $6.4 million next season with $10 million club options in both 2027 and 2028 after signing an extension at the start of his first All-Star campaign in 2022. For context, Josh Hader's deal with the Houston Astros pays him $19 million per year for the same period of time the Clase is locked up for.
The Cubs do not necessarily need a closer right now with the way Daniel Palencia has performed this season, however, Palencia in a setup role with Clase taking over the biggest moments would be one of the best back-end combinations in the sport.
After a little bit of a rough start to year to follow up his absurd 2024 season where he had an ERA of 0.61 and 0.659 WHIP with 47 saves, Clase is back to form with his ERA back down to 2.74.
Cleveland is not going to be eager to send away the 27-year-old given the production and team friendliness of the contract, however, it's understandable why Chicago -- or anyone for that matter -- would be intrigued.
In all likelihood, the price is going to be too rich prospect wise for the Cubs, but it is interesting to hear they are keeping such a close eye on Clase.
