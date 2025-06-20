Cubs Reportedly Inquired About Rafael Devers Before Stunning Trade To Giants
The Chicago Cubs have not been shy about their targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Starting rotation and bullpen help are a must, and Jed Hoyer has been blunt about prioritizing that in the market. However, it appears the front office was also looking into long-term solutions ahead of the July 31 deadline.
The blockbuster trade of Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants from the Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world, though the deteriorating relationship indicates that move was inevitable.
What was most stunning about the trade was how lopsided it was for what the Giants gave up.
Given the haul suggests that Devers was available for a minimal when it comes to the Red Sox, should more teams have pursued a hitter of his caliber?
Initially, reports indicated that the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves expressed interest in Devers' availability.
But according to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe (subscription required), that list is a bit bigger, as Boston reportedly also had talks with the Cubs and Seattle Mariners before ultimately agreeing to terms with San Francisco.
Chicago's inclusion is a bit surprising, given there’s no need for a designated hitter with Seiya Suzuki being second on the team in home runs (18) and the leader in RBI (61) entering play on June 20.
The overarching question is where he was presumed to fit on the team, with Matt Shaw at third base and Michael Busch at first, there was no room for Devers on the current roster unless one or both were included in the return package.
That's why the deal that was completed really emphasizes how underwhelming the trade package was to acquire Devers.
Entering play on June 20, the star slugger is slashing .272/.401/.498 with a 151 OPS+, 15 home runs, 59 RBI and 80 strikeouts to 58 walks.
The sole blemish of a potential Devers' trade was the contract the Cubs would have to take on, as he’s owed $250 million over the next eight years of his contract.
The Giants absorbed the entirety of it, but Chicago likely would have been able to package a better set of prospects to sweeten the deal if they really wanted to bring in the two-time Silver Slugger winner.
Another interesting piece of this is that there’s a chance the Cubs don’t re-sign Kyle Tucker after this season, which would have made Devers a logical for the future of the club as a cornerstone.
Still, Chicago is ultimately better off missing out on adding the star, since the need for pitching help is much greater than the allure of Devers’ bat.
