Which Chicago Cubs Top Prospects Could Be Dealt in Possible Trade Deadline Splash?
The Chicago Cubs are among the best teams in Major League Baseball and for the first time in a long time, feel like they actually have a chance to compete for a World Series title.
Powered by an offense which has been outstanding all year long and a bullpen that is suddenly a shutdown unit after a rough start, the Cubs keep on winning games and creating distance in the National League Central.
When it comes to the trade deadline next month, Jed Hoyer and Chicago are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams out there as they try to pursue improvements -- likely pitching -- in order to set themselves up for October success.
The Cubs have one of the better farm systems in baseball, but who could actually be on the move?
In all likelihood, it depends just how big Chicago is willing to swing.
Everyone wants Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins, but a recent trade proposal from Jim Bowden saw the Cubs parting ways with an absurd package that included Cade Horton (No. 1), Owen Caissie (No. 2), Kevin Alcantara (No. 4) and Ronny Cruz (No. 13).
For one, Horton should be seen as untouchable headed into the deadline. Trading away one starting pitcher for another does not solve the issue of not enough arms in the rotation, and Horton being this good this quickly makes him a cornerstone piece of the rotation for years to come.
Just about everyone else though could be available including both Caissie and Alcantara, especially with the outfield potentially looking pretty crowded for at least the next couple of years.
By all accounts, the Cubs love Alcantara, and Caissie feels like the more likely one to be dealt of the two.
It's worth at least asking the question about Moises Ballesteros (No. 3) as well. In a season where Ballesteros is slashing .332/.391/.496 in Triple-A, his value will never be higher and Chicago seemingly has a first baseman of the future in Michael Busch.
The only reason Ballesteros is not a full time big leaguer right now is a lack of room for him, and if the Cubs keep Kyle Tucker this offseason, that remains a reality next year with Seiya Suzuki taking up the DH spot.
Ballesteros could absolutely be the center piece of a massive blockbuster whether it be for Sandy Alcantara or someone else.
If the fit is right, look for his name to be thrown around.
This time of year though, no top prospect on a contending team should get comfortable.
In a situation where Chicago has a chance at an ace to be added, none of Caissie, Ballesteros or really anyone else should feel comfortable.
Look for them to be the two most common names thrown around over the next six weeks or so.
