Pete Crow-Armstrong Is Fastest Chicago Cubs Player To Join Elite Club
Pete-Crow Armstrong has been a sensation for the Chicago Cubs, and in the midst of an NIL MVP campaign, he's pulled off a historical feat.
As evidenced by a standing ovation at Crow-Armstrong's first at-bat Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, his emergence as a star has been critical for the Cubs shaping up as World Series contenders.
That standing ovation was the prelude to Crow-Armstrong making franchise history.
The team's leader in home runs proceeded to hit his 20th of the season at Wrigley Field in the bottom of the first.
With that, Crow-Armstrong didn't just become the first MLB player to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season.
As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, in 73 games, Crow-Armstrong became the fastest Cub to ever reach the 20-20 mark.
He edged out previous record-holder Sammy Sosa, who, per team historian Ed Hartig, set the bar for fewest individual games (96) in 1994 and team games (100) in 1995.
Crow-Armstrong broke both records in the team's 74th game of the 2025 campaign.
In addition, he joined an elite list of players in MLB history who reached the 20-20 club. Crow-Armstrong's 73 games are tied for the fourth-fastest in a single season with Ken Williams, who reached that metric in 1922.
The two-run homer brought his RBI total to 60, one shy of Seiya Suzuki's team-leading 61.
Crow-Armstrong entered play on June 19 with a .270/.307/.550 slash line, a 142 OPS+, 19 homers, and 23 stolen bases.
His stolen bases are the third-most in baseball, and he's on pace to shatter his record of 27 last season.
The 23-year-old is on track to achieve a career best in nearly every metric this season, already doubling his 10 home run output in 2024.
