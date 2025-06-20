Pete Crow-Armstrong Insane Production Has Him on Pace To Make Incredible Cubs History
The Chicago Cubs knew that they had an everyday center fielder in Pete Crow-Armstrong based on his speed and glove.
At the very least, he would provide elite defensive production, warranting playing time as a perennial Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Award nominee. He would create some havoc on the basepaths with his speed and base stealing.
Crow-Armstrong had the base to be a useful player at the Major League level.
What would determine just how impactful he could be would be his production at the plate.
Early in 2024, he didn’t provide much, producing well below replacement level. But in the second half of the season, something clicked.
Crow-Armstrong was getting the job done at the plate, but the sample size was relatively small. Could he produce more than just a few months?
The answer has been an overwhelming yes, with the young center fielder emerging as one of the most productive players in the MLB.
He has turned into a legitimate star, a shoo-in for the National League All-Star Team and likely starter, along with being an NL MVP candidate.
Entering play on June 19, Crow-Armstrong has a .270/.307/.550 slash line with an OPS+ of 142 and NL-leading 4.3 bWAR. He has hit 19 home runs, 16 doubles and three triples, knocking in 58 runs.
His speed has been on full display, already stealing 23 bases.
Despite taking 107 fewer plate appearances in 2025 than in 2024, he has already set multiple career highs and will continue to have a few more once it is all said and done.
His emergence, along with the steady production of right fielder Kyle Tucker, who was acquired in an offseason trade from the Houston Astros, has catapulted the Cubs to the top of the NL Central as one of the best teams in baseball.
The torrid production Crow-Armstrong has provided to this point has him on pace to make some impressive franchise history.
“For now, Crow-Armstrong is on pace to become the Cubs' first-ever 40/40 player. He'd also be just the seventh player ever to do it, period. But it's becoming a thing. If PCA (or someone else -- keep an eye on Elly De La Cruz) gets there, it would be the third straight season it's happened, following Ronald Acuna Jr. and [Shohei] Ohtani,” wrote Bradford Dootlittle of ESPN.
The emerging superstar is currently on pace to hit 42 home runs and steal 51 bases, incredible plateaus for a player to reach in a single season.
Only 23 years old, the sky’s the limit for the 2020 first-round pick.
