Cubs Reportedly May Not Wait for Trade Deadline To Make Deal for Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs look like they could be a legitimate World Series contender with an offense that has put up some historic numbers through almost the first half of the year.
While the offense has over-performed, the pitching staff has, too, based on what they were expected to be before the season.
A starting rotation that was already thin has dealt with multiple serious injuries, but they have still kept the team's head above water even with the depth being tested.
Veteran Matthew Boyd is proving to be one of the most significant offseason under-the-radar signings, while rookie Cade Horton is starting to blossom.
Just because things have not been the complete mess as some expected it could be if injuries were to occur does not mean the Cubs are resting on their laurels when it comes to possible upgrades.
Quite the contrary, in fact.
Insider Expects Chicago Cubs to Add Pitcher Soon
During an interview this week with 670 The Score, baseball insider Bruce Levine said that he does not expect Chicago to wait the near two months until the trade deadline to add pitching, instead saying to keep an eye out now.
"I will say that the Cubs are certainly out there trying to fortify their pitching right now," Levine declared. "And over the next two to three weeks, I think they’ll put a strong effort into trying to acquire a starting pitcher or two."
Whether this means a blockbuster deal comes before the end of June remains to be seen, but it certainly would not be a surprise to see the Cubs get another low-risk, high potential type of guy like those they signed this past winter.
Chicago absolutely should be all in if legitimate aces become available at the end of July, however, they don't know right now if that is going to be the case or not.
They do know now that more depth is needed, even if they've been able to stay on the tracks to this point.
Keep an eye out for the Cubs to be poking around for guys potentially on minor league deals or back-end of rotation types who the scouting department sees something to like.
That strategy has paid off so far, and while the top names may not be available just yet, there are guys out there who can be had right now that are capable of helping Chicago win games both now and in October.