Cubs Reportedly 'Remain Focused' on Internal Options To Replace Justin Steele
The Chicago Cubs were dealt devastating news when it was revealed that Justin Steele would be undergoing season-ending surgery on his left elbow and forearm.
This was a fear of the organization when his elbow issue was reoccurring, sending their ace to get a second opinion on the injured area that ultimately revealed he needed to undergo some sort of procedure.
It's a tough blow for the Cubs.
With tons of expectations placed upon them to contend after an aggressive offseason in the trade department, the group has lived up to that billing thus far with a lead in the NL Central and one of the most explosive offenses in the sport.
But there are now real question marks about the viability of this pitching staff.
Without Steele for the rest of the way, that puts more on the shoulders of Shota Imanaga to lead this rotation with the others behind him stepping up to deliver consistent performances. The bullpen, which still has its issues despite the facelift that unit received this winter, also has to find a way to be more effective when called upon.
Naturally, there are calls for Chicago to be aggressive in the trade market.
At the moment, that's not something the front office is planning on doing.
"... the Chicago Cubs remain focused, for now, on internal solutions," reported Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.
Whether that's by waiting for the impending return of Javier Assad, eventually calling up star prospect Cade Horton if he can remain healthy and performing at a high level -- he has a 1.23 ERA across two starts at Triple-A Iowa -- or even recalling Jordan Wicks, there are options the Cubs can take during the early part of the season.
However, the front office should be looking to make a move ahead of the deadline.
"The Cubs still have 90 more games until the July 31 trade deadline. The Miami Marlins are already signaling that they will be patient before deciding what to do with Sandy Alcantara. Even if Cubs executives Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins wanted to immediately mortgage the farm system for a Cy Young Award winner, they would probably have to wait longer," Mooney added.
Simply put, the front office will be afforded patience during the early stages following Steele's injury, but they will be expected to do something when the time comes.
Only time will tell if they decide to pull off a blockbuster deal or not.