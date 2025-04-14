Cubs Must Make Blockbuster Trade for Star Ace Now in Order To Save Rotation
The Chicago Cubs were the story of the weekend both for positive and negative reasons.
While the Cubs went out West and took two of three from the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, they also got some devastating injury news in the process.
After being placed on the 15-day injured list for what was initially described as elbow tendonitis and expected to be a minimum stint on the IL, the team announced left-handed pitcher Justin Steele is having to undergo season-ending surgery instead after a second opinion towards the end of last week.
As a result, a Chicago starting rotation that was already seen as a weakness with limited depth going into the season is now in dire need of an injection of talent.
With the offense looking like potentially one of the best in all of baseball and the team overall off to a hot start, there is real potential for the Cubs to contend in the National League in a limited window with just one season guaranteed for Kyle Tucker.
However, pitching was always going to be the thing holding Chicago back with a mixed back of opinions as to whether Jed Hoyer did enough this offseason to address both the bullpen and the rotation.
Through the first couple of weeks of the season, the healthy version of the rotation and roller coaster performance of the bullpen looked like it would be at least good enough to not completely handicap the team's chances, but health is never a guarantee and injuries are inevitable.
The Cubs just might not have bargained for one of their top two starters being lost for the season after only four outings, the last of which was the strongest from Steele.
While losing the lefty is devastating, the bright side is there are options out there if Chicago is serious about winning this season, and the Cubs may better positioned than anyone to go make a deal.
Throughout the offseason, rumors were rampant of the Cubs potential interest in guys like Dylan Cease and Michael King of the San Diego Padres, however with the Padres off to a great start there's a good chance neither are available anymore -- or ever were.
One player who is likely to be dealt at some point this season also just so happens to be one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in Miami Marlins young ace and 2022 National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
The Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball and should be looking to unload Alcantara for a prospect haul, something nobody is in a better position to present than Chicago.
As for why Alcantara is so intriguing, the list is endless. If having absolutely mind boggling stuff that cuts down hitters and makes them look foolish is not enough, his contract situation certainly is the cherry on top.
At just 29 years old, Alcantara is under team control for this season and next season at just over $17 million before a club option for 2027 is set to pay him just $21 million assuming he's healthy and the team triggers it.
Alcantara is a superstar who is paid like a decent high-end starter for the next three seasons.
He has the capability not just to save the season in 2025, but be the face of the Cubs rotation for years to come.
The trade package would likely be a king's ransom going to Miami, but Alcantara has proved both with his play and age as well as his team friendly deal that he would absolutely be worth it.