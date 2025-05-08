Cubs' Rising Superstar Finally Flashes Elite Talent on Offense and Defense
The Chicago Cubs are off to a spectacular start in 2025, one of their best in a long time in fact. This has been heavily due to their offensive production, as their plate discipline and ability to draw runs in through consistent contact has been second to none.
Rallying behind the offseason addition of Kyle Tucker, and the rapid growth of superstar outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the team has found its identity, and is showing flashes of being a true postseason contender.
The latter has been a pleasant surprise for the Cubs this year, as many expected a breakout without a doubt. But the level in which he has improved over the course of the offseason is truly outstanding. His offensive production has skyrocketed, slashing .264/.303/.535 with 29 runs, 26 RBI, nine home runs, 77 total bases (more than half of last season's total already), and 32 strikeouts to seven walks.
An additional 12 stolen bases to only 14 attempts is extremely impressive, and while the strikeout numbers are less than optimal, it ultimately does not matter if he continues to swing as he has lately. This production has been a large reason for why Chicago has been so impressive through a month and a few days, but the offense is not the only thing Crow-Armstrong has showcased.
The offense is spectacular, but the defense is superlative
The offensive production from Crow-Armstrong is the part the Cubs have been waiting on. His defensive ability has never been in question. He won a minor league Gold Glove before he was promoted. But, his offensive surge makes it easy to overlook his defense. When it comes down to it, he has been one of the best fielders in the Majors for multiple reasons.
When it comes to defensive runs saved, he is tied for the fourth most in the sport, as can be seen in a recent graph compiled by baseball stats analyst Thomas Nestico.
If this wasn't impressive enough, his other metrics are even better. When looking at outs above average, he is No. 1 in the entire sport with eight, putting him in the 100th percentile according to Baseball Savant. Additionally, he is marked 89th percentile in arm value, 95th percentile in arm strength, and 96th percentile in sprint speed.
These five overall metrics combine to display a player who is at the absolute peak of defensive prowess, and is continuing to rapidly get better as time goes on. Having this type of success on both sides of the ball is something that is not seen all that often, and seeing it in such a young player is even less common.
Hopefully as the year goes on, Crow-Armstrong continues to cement himself as a cornerstone of the franchise.