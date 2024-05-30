Pete Crow-Armstrong Is Back With Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs made a surprising decision to send their rising star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong down to Triple-A on May 20.
It didn't make a whole lot of sense at the time, considering he had played well in his second taste of Major League Baseball, but president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said they wanted to give him more consistent at-bats which was the reason for the move.
Whatever that reasoning was, it still left some questions.
Crow-Armstrong had already graduated from prospect status in the eyes of MLB Pipeline and other evaluators. He showed that was apparent when earning Player of the Week honors after his demotion when he destroyed Triple-A pitching.
While the 22-year-old was doing that, the Cubs weren't doing much.
They went 2-6 since his demotion and mustered up just 3.5 runs per game.
It's not a given that having the former top prospect on their roster would have won them more games or caused them to score more runs, but it would have given Chicago more options to turn to when they were struggling, instead of seeing a bat that could have helped them dominate in the minors.
Well, it seems Hoyer may have recognized that mistake as Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago-Tribune reports they are recalling Crow-Armstrong and have optioned Luis Vasquez to Triple-A.
The outfielder has slashed .236/.295/.364 with one homer, four extra-base hits, and nine RBI across his 23 games and 55 at-bats.
The Cubs need a spark as they are reeling, currenting sitting with a record of .500 and now out of the Wild Card following their loss on Wednesday.
Chicago will go for the series split against their rival Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, something they desperately need so the NL Central race doesn't get further out of hand.