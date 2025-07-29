Cubs 'Showed Interest In' Acquiring Former Nationals All-Star Closer
The biggest need for the Chicago Cubs this deadline is pitching, more specifically in the rotation. But they could also use a bona fide late-innings pitcher.
One of the better bullpen arms available this deadline will be Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan. According to Ari Alexander of KPRC2 Houston, the Cubs have shown interest in the acquiring him.
Finnegan, 33, is in his sixth year at the big league level. He became the Nationals closer in 2023, but really broke out in 2024, making his first career All-Star team. Set to be a free agent after last season, FInnegan's 2.45 ERA and 25 saves in the first half left him looking like a strong candidate for a trade.
He significantly regressed in the second half, though, allowing 15 runs in 23.1 innings; a 5.79 ERA in his final 24 games.
He wound up re-signing with Washington on a one-year deal after being non-tendered, and the expectation was he would be flipped prior to this season's deadline.
Through 38 games in 2025, he has a 4.50 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 19 saves in 37 innings pitched. Because his ERA has increased in addition to the fact that he is a rental, Finnegan could be acquired for a cheaper price by Chicago.
The Cubs have done a great job with some of their bullpen arms and could try to recapture the magic of his first half of 2024. His xERA is 3.61, so is he getting unlucky in some ways.
Chicago found a gem in Daniel Palencia, who has a 1.49 ERA with the team-high 13 saves in 35 games. He has been a breakout performer and will be a big part of the bullpen moving forward.
Ryan Pressly has a 3.66 ERA, but his K/9 has plummeted from 9.2 in 2024 to 5.9 this season. Brad Keller, who has thrown in 43 games this year, has a 3.00 ERA. Drew Pomeranz and Caleb Thielbar have ERAs under 2.25.
Despite that, the Cubs could use some more depth and ability in the bullpen. Someone who has experience in high-leverage situations is Finnegan, and he could provide this relief staff with a reinforcement while the front office also looks for a top-end starter.
