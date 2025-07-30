Cubs A 'Primary Team' In Race For All-Star Third Baseman Alongside Phillies, Tigers And Mariners
MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand reported that the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners are all pursuing third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
The trade deadline is closing in, but should they take their name out of the mix and put their focus on growing their pitching staff?
Suárez is in his second season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and posting some of the best numbers of his career with a slash line of .247/.320/.574, 87 RBI, and 36 homers.
There is no doubt he would add to their offensive production. However, is that where the front office should focus their attention with the trade clock winding down?
Right now Chicago has an up-and-comer suiting up at third base in Matt Shaw. He had a slow start to his debut season this year, but as of recent he has been tremendous swinging a bat. The former-first-rounder has slashed .317/.326/.683 in his past 15 games with 11 RBI, four home runs, and three stolen bases. So perhaps there are other areas for the Cubs that might be more useful to address.
The Cubs are in a brutal battle with the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central and their biggest issues this season have been on the pitching mound, as they sit towards the bottom of the league across many categories.
Chicago is one of four teams this season who has yet to hit 800 strikeouts on the year, joining the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, and the Saint Louis Cardinals.
The only major category that the ball club sits in the top half of the league in is walks (second-least) which is concerning moving forward.
Even with the nearing return of Jameson Taillon, who has been on IL for nearly a month, they will still lack depth and consistency in their starting rotation
The Cubs are still in a battle to the postseason even with their daunting issues on the mound. That is where they should be focused moving forward as the race to playing in October is in full swing.
