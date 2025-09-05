Cubs Should Thank This AL East Team This Week
Things turned out pretty well for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday as the Wild Card leaders in the National League did their part to pad their lead over the San Diego Padres.
To open the month of September, the Cubs won the first two games of the series at home against the Atlanta Braves. Unfortunately, Chicago dropped the third game as the NL Central leaders, the Milwaukee Brewers, beat the Philadelphia Phillies.
Chicago entered their day off on Thursday with a four-game lead over the Padres for the top Wild Card spot in the NL. San Diego couldn't gain any ground so far this week and the Cubs have this AL East team to thank.
Baltimore helps the Chicago Cubs build on NL Wild Card lead
The last-place team in the AL East just outscored the second-best team in the NL West, 17-10, in a three game series. What's even more impressive is that the Baltimore Orioles did this on the road.
Prior to this series, the Orioles were just 30-39 away from home and the Padres were 43-22 at Petco Park. With San Diego dropping all three games against Baltimore, it allowed the Cubs to add to their lead for the top spot in the NL Wild Card.
The only other help the Orioles can give the Chicago Cubs is in their next series against the NL West leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Baltimore hosts the defending World Series Champions this weekend.
If the season ended today, both the Cubs and Padres would make the playoffs. However, Chicago would host all three games in the opening round since they have the better record. Thus, why this series was crucial for both teams.
The Cubs are off as the Brewers play their third game against the Phillies. Milwaukee and Philadelphia are the two best teams in the NL and would get first-round byes if the postseason started today.
In addition, with Milwaukee losing to Philadelphia on Thursday, the Cubs have pulled within 5.5 games of first place in the NL Central.
Luckily the Cubs next opponent is as bad as the Orioles. Chicago hosts a three-game set against the last-place team in the NL East, the Washington Nationals.
The Cubs are facing starting pitcher Michael Soroka's former team, as he nears a return to the rotation. This is another chance for Chicago to inch closer to Milwaukee and add to their hold of the top NL Wild Card spot over San Diego.
