Top Three Pitchers The Cubs Could Still Be In Play For

Free agency has taken off, and a few of the big names on the board have already been signed. One such being starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who inked a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays this week.

Cease, a former player within the Cubs organization, chose to leave the San Diego Padres for Toronto on a seven-year contract worth more than $200 million.

Chicago has so far retained Shota Imanaga, and has also helped their bullpen out by adding relief pitcher Phil Maton on a two-year deal.

Before other free agent pitchers get locked up, Chicago must act fast. Here are three that the Cubs could still add without putting too much of a strain on the team financially.

Ranger Suarez, Starting Pitcher

This highly coveted left-handed hurler is on the wish list for several teams in MLB. The Cubs may not be at the top of that list, but that shouldn't stop the 2016 World Series champions from making an offer.

Suarez went 12-8 for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025. He struck out 151 batters, good enough to rank in the Top 40 in the league.

The native of Carora, Venezuela, will turn 31 in August of next year. In the last four seasons in which Suarez has been a full-time starting pitcher, he has recorded at least 10 wins three times.

An offer for a team-friendly deal worth three years but with lucrative money for Suarez could work. An average of $25 million a year could entice the starting pitcher to switch NL teams considering Suarez declined the Phillies' qualifying offer of $22.5 million on a one-year tender.

Michael King, Starting Pitcher

Another 30-year-old pitcher who is being monitored by teams is a free agent. Just like Cease, King played for the Padres in 2025.

In the past two seasons for San Diego, the right-hander started 45 games and went 18-12 in those games, but missed significant time last season.

The Padres' $7.5 million offer for a one-year deal was not accepted by King. Perhaps the Cubs could offer a contract slightly smaller contract than what they would for Suarez. Spotrac calculates his market value at $23 million per year.

Caleb Ferguson, Relief Pitcher

Spending time with five different MLB teams in the past three seasons, this left-handed reliever shouldn't be as expensive as his colleagues.

Ferguson is a veteran pitcher who not only has playoff experience but was part of two World Series championship teams during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The free agent became a champion in 2018, his first season as a pro.

Despite a poor showing in the MLB Playoffs for the Mariners (six hits and five earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched), Ferguson is certainly an affordable option for the Cubs should the two parties agree to terms.

