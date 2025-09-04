Cubs Starting Pitcher Edging Closer To Comeback
With the Chicago Cubs making a number of roster moves, the team is heading in the right direction following the three-game sweep by the San Francisco Giants. The Cubs added two position players and a relief pitcher recently.
In signing veteran Carlos Santana, speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton, and a pitcher for the bullpen in Aaron Civale, the Cubs are being aggressive in the season's last month.
All of these moves being made before this month allow for Santana, Hamilton, and Civale to be eligible for the postseason should the Cubs make it in as the NL Central division leader or a Wild Card team.
Before this trio of transactions, the Cubs made move back in July to acquire another starter for their rotation. A deal was struck with the Washington Nationals to bring in Michael Soroka.
According to Taylor McGregor, lead field reporter for Chicago Cubs games on Marquee Sports Network, Soroka has made progress in his return. "Michael Soroka threw a 34-pitch live BP today. He checked out healthy, and his velocity was back up into the mid-90s. It had dipped in the weeks leading up to the injury."
Why having Soroka back is vital for the Cubs' rotation?
Soroka is not the only starting pitcher for the Cubs to miss time this season. He took to the mound at Wrigley Field on Tuesday to throw enough pitches that would be a two-inning session.
"Now we’re back at the point where we’re out there and it feels normal and it’s back in the mid 90s, and we’re happy with that,” said Soroka. “So it’s good to feel [that]."
Justin Steele suffered a season-ending injury early on this year, and both Shota Imanaga and Jameson Tallion have missed starts due to their own ailments.
Imanaga pitched just two times between May and June. Tallion, the former New York Yankees starter, missed the entire month of July. However, the Cubs are 7-3 in his last ten starts.
Thus, gaining Soroka back at some point takes the pressure off of Chicago's starting rotation, should anyone go down. With the Nationals, he only walked 24 batters in 16 starts (81.3 innings).
"It’s nice to be able to go to the live BP and go to rehab assignment, knowing that I have to show it,” said Soroka. “There’s not really a weak link in this entire team. I think everybody’s here for a reason."
“It’s a very deep team and something that I want to be a part of. And I gotta go compete. I gotta go show that I belong.”
Next up for the Cubs is three more games this weekend after a day off on Thursday. Chicago will face Soroka's former team, the Washington Nationals as it is a battle of the NL Wild Card leaders against the last-place team in the NL East.
