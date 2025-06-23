Inside The Cubs

Cubs Star Ace Will Reportedly Make His Return on This Date

The Chicago Cubs are seemingly getting one of their key contributors back soon, as a starting pitcher of theirs is set to return from injury this week.

Jeremy Trottier

May 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field.
May 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs have had a pretty spectacular start to their 2025 campaign, and despite some notable injuries, they have produced a 46-31 record that puts them in first place of the National League Central.

They have managed to overcome quite a few setbacks during this period of time, and it has allowed them to not only put together a good record, but also produce at a high level.

While their pitching has been a bit suspect lately, that is to be expected when multiple key starters go down with injury.

The good news is that one of their rotation pieces should be set to make his return soon, according to a report from MLB insider Jesse Rogers.

David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 Chicago recently noted a report from Rogers that Shota Imanaga will be making his return from injury on Thursday, in the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

This is a huge positive for Chicago.

They have allowed seven or more runs across their last four games, so bringing back one of the most consistent and productive pieces of their pitching core should help solidify things, especially given how outstanding he has been throughout the last season and a half.

In his eight starts before injury, Imanaga had a 2.82 ERA, 1.097 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, 14 walks and a 135 ERA+.

Hopefully, he will be able to come back as good as ever for the Cubs and bring together a spiraling pitching staff, turning it into a steadier unit.

Jeremy Trottier
