Three Reasons Why Cubs Will Still Make MLB Postseason Despite Mediocre Stretch
Even though the Chicago Cubs might not be playing their best baseball of late, the team would still be in the playoffs if the season ended today.
Despite leading in the National League Central for most of the season, the Cubs were chased down and passed by the Milwaukee Brewers. Even though Chicago hasn’t been bad, more of the credit must go to the Brewers, who have been arguably the best team in baseball.
Due to what has felt like a complete collapse for the Cubs, there has been some concern about whether the team will make the playoffs this year. However, they are still in a fine position despite their mediocrity of late.
Here are three reasons why Chicago will still make the playoffs in 2025.
Comfortable lead
Heading into games on Wednesday, the Cubs still hold a comfortable 3.5 game lead over the New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot. Even though Chicago hasn’t played great of late, the Mets have been a team that has been in a free fall.
While the Cubs are currently ahead of the San Diego Padres, that is a team that is surging after a fantastic trade deadline and has their eyes set on chasing down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
Even though the lead isn't bulletproof, it feels comfortable at this point.
Help is on the way
One of the most glaring issues for Chicago this season has been the starting rotation. After the injury to Justin Steele early in the year, it felt inevitable that the team was going to make a splash at the trade deadline to replace him.
However, that didn’t happen with the starting pitcher market not shaping up to what many thought it would be. The Cubs added Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals at the deadline, but he was injured in his first start with the team and was placed on the injured list.
Despite the unit struggling, they did recently see the return of Javier Assad, and Jameson Taillon should be back soon as well. Both pitchers could be exactly what the team has been missing and help them during the stretch run.
Lack of a threat coming from off the pace
If the Cubs were to miss the playoffs, that would mean that one of the teams currently on the outside looking in would have to jump up. Currently, there aren’t many threats in the NL with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals being the only teams over .500 that aren’t in the playoff picture right now.
Neither team is seemingly much of a threat, nor has given much reason to believe that they will go on some sort of big run into the postseason.
Overall, even though they might not win the NL Central or even finish with the first Wild Card spot, the Cubs should feel very comfortable still in the position that they are in.
