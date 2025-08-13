Wild Stat Illustrates Why Cubs Have Struggled Recently
For a while, the Chicago Cubs looked like the team to beat in the National League.
With an electric offense and a starting rotation that featured co-aces, the Cubs appeared well on their way to winning the NL Central title and being a force during October.
But like things tend to do over a 162-game season, that sentiment has changed completely.
Not only is Chicago down the pecking order of favorites in the NL, but they are no longer leading their division after the Milwaukee Brewers have gotten red-hot during the summer to take a commanding lead into the stretch run of the campaign.
Everyone is trying to figure out what is going on with the Cubs as of late, with the detractors pointing to the lack of trade deadline moves that have killed team morale while others have simply pointed to regression from the scalding start they had to the year.
However, one stat in particular highlights a major issue this team has right now.
Chicago has not been able to win when their opponents take a lead at any point in the game since July 2, with them going 0-for-16 when that occurs.
What makes things even more interesting is the fact they are 16-11 in one-run games this year, meaning they have been able to win tight contests more often than not.
What Are the Cubs' Issues?
There seems to be one thing going on that has impacted this team.
Entering Wednesday's contest, the Cubs ranked fourth in wRC+ (113) and 13th in ERA (3.90) for the season. But since that July 2 date, they rank 15th in wRC+ (103) and 12th in ERA (4.02).
The once juggernaut offense is starting to cool off, and it's impacted their ability to come from behind and win games if their pitching staff gives up the lead at any point.
That does not bode well for Chicago's future in the playoffs.
Teams have to win close games where they sometimes have to come back from a deficit, so until they can figure out how to get into the winner's circle despite trailing, then it's going to be hard to believe the Cubs can win a championship this year.
Based on the way this season started, that is a tough pill to swallow.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Star Duo Mired In Brutal Cold Spells Need To Get On Track To Catch Brewers
Three Reasons Why Cubs Will Still Make MLB Postseason Despite Mediocre Stretch
Former Cubs Top First Base Prospect Signed By Arizona Diamondbacks