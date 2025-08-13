Cubs Star Duo Mired In Brutal Cold Spells Need To Get On Track To Catch Brewers
The Chicago Cubs picked an awful time to start playing inconsistent baseball, going cold right when their National League Central rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, have gotten historically hot on the field.
The NL Central race is turning into a landslide in favor of the Brewers, who are riding an 11-game winning streak after their victory on Tuesday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 14-0. Meanwhile, the Cubs lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1, dropping them 7.5 games behind in the divisional race.
Making up that kind of ground over the final weeks of the regular season is going to be an incredibly tall task. Not only are there questions about Chicago’s starting pitching, but some of their key contributors are ice cold currently.
NL MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong and his running mate in the outfield, Kyle Tucker, have both been mired un ugly stretches.
The star center fielder has struggled over the last nine games, going 2-for-34 over that stretch. His OPS has dropped to .815, which is his lowest mark since June 1. The Cubs are 3-6 over that stretch while the Brewers haven’t lost a game.
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker struggling for Cubs
Tucker’s cold spell has lasted even longer. His performance began to dip at the beginning of July and it has led to some eye-poppingly poor numbers being put up.
Over his last 30 games, per nugget chef on X, the All-Star has hit one home run. In August, he has yet to record an extra-base hit in nine games and 37 plate appearances. His season OPS now sits at .849, which is his lowest mark since March 29.
Their struggles are being exasperated by the fact Milwaukee is clicking on all cylinders while Chicago searches for answers. If the Cubs are going to have any chance of running down the Brewers in the standings, Crow-Armstrong and Tucker have to catch fire again.
10-12 since the All-Star break, that record isn’t going to improve much without their two All-Stars playing back up to the level they have shown capable through the first few months of the season.
With some questions about their pitching staff, Chicago needs its offense humming to be playing at its highest possible level. When they are scoring runs, they can compete with any team across the league.
But, when their stars are playing at the level they currently are, the Cubs look like a painfully pedestrian squad.
