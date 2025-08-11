Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Ties 42 Year Old Record Set By Ryne Sandberg
The Chicago Cubs have been thrilled with the production that center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has provided the club this season.
He has taken his production to another level, proving that the hot streak he finished the 2024 campaign on was no fluke. It has been carried right over into 2025, where he has become an All-Star for the first time in his career and thrust himself into the National League MVP mix.
A player only reaches those heights when they put together a special campaign, and that is exactly what Crow-Armstrong has done this year. He has been making history throughout the season, both in MLB and franchise, and accomplished another impressive feat this weekend.
Against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, he recorded his 30th stolen base of the campaign. That puts him in rarified air when it comes to stealing bases in Cubs franchise history.
As shared by Sarah Langs of MLB Network, Crow-Armstrong is the first Chicago player who is 23 years old or younger to reach the 30 stolen base plateau since the legendary Ryne Sandberg did it in 1983, 42 years ago.
He nearly accomplished the feat last year, stealing 27 bags in only 123 games played. A more consistent part of the Cubs lineup in 2025, Crow-Armstrong has already recorded 28 more hits compared to his 2024 total, giving him more opportunities on the basepaths, which he has taken full advantage of.
Pete Crow-Armstrong is as dynamic as any player in MLB
Accomplishing something that hasn’t been done in over 40 years and was last accomplished by a Hall of Famer speaks volumes about how incredible a campaign that Crow-Armstrong is putting together.
He currently leads the NL with 31 doubles. His 6.1 bWAR is also the best mark in the NL, getting the job done in every facet of the game, whether it is at the plate, on the base paths or in the field.
Crow-Armstrong has a .259/.296/.527 slash line with 27 home runs, four triples and 78 RBI to go along with his impressive double and stolen base totals. His OPS+ sits at an eye-popping 133 as well, overcoming the worst chase rate in the MLB at 43.1% to put up some gaudy numbers.
But, for all the work he is doing offensively, his calling card remains his glove. Crow-Armstrong is going to be a perennial Platinum Glove Award candidate as the best defensive center fielder on the planet.
He is in the 100th percentile of Fielding Run Value at +19 and the 100th percentile in Outs Above Average with a +18.
Excelling in every way, Crow-Armstrong has quickly become one of the most exciting players in baseball.
