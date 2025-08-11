Blue Jays vs Cubs Series Preview: Dates, Times, Starting Pitchers, How To Watch & More
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball all year and that includes when they are on the road, but to say they are going to have their work cut out for them against the Toronto Blue Jays is an understatement to say the least.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been the best on their own field all season and are the only team in the majors to have lost less than 20 games at home.
The Blue Jays host the Cubs for a three-game series starting Tuesday at the Rogers Centre. Here's everything you need to know about the Blue Jays vs Cubs series.
Chicago Cubs on the Road
The Cubs pitching staff has been inconsistent this season. They have had to deal with injuries and the loss of Justin Steele (Tommy John Surgery), so they have been keeping pace with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers are one of the only teams to play better on the road this year. They have both amassed more than 31 wins at away games this season and are only a few to have done so.
Chicago has had incredible offense on opposing fields, performing better in almost every aspect than at Wrigley Field. Their OPS leads all of baseball with a .781 with the number one slugging percentage and number five on-base percentage.
They are one of two teams to have more than 300 RBI on the road joining, of course, the Brewers. Their way to win this series, and maybe even sweep the Jays, is through their offense.
Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre
The only team with a total better offensive production (OPS) than the Blue Jays (at home) this season is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their on-base percentage of .343 combined with their sixth-best slugging brings their OPS to a .789.
On base isn't the only category their team leads when on their home turf, but batting average as well (.271). On top of that they sit in the top-10 in most main statistics regarding their offense.
There are two players who have an OPS over .900 when at home and surprisingly neither is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette and George Springer are both slugging over .550 at Rogers Centre this season and one can expect they are ready to have break through games in this upcoming series.
Their pitching staff on the other hand doesn't perform nearly as well at home. They are in the bottom third of the majors with an ERA over 4.00. If the Cubs hope to go in to Toronto and win the series they will have to expect runs will be scored on them, but they have to match pace and capitalize on a struggling pitching staff.
Cubs @ Blue Jays Schedule
Game 1
Date: August 12, 2025
Time: 7:07 p.m. ET / 6:07 p.m. CT
TV: Marquee Sports Network, TBS
Stream: Fubo, TBS
Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs), Jose Berrios (Blue Jays)
Game 2
Date: August 13, 2025
Time: 7:07 p.m. ET / 6:07 p.m. CT
TV: Marquee Sports Network
Stream: Fubo
Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs), Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays)
Game 3
Date: August 14, 2025
Time: 3:07 p.m. ET / 2:07 p.m. CT
TV: Marquee Sports Network
Stream: Fubo
Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs), Max Scherzer (Blue Jays)
