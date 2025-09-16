Cubs Star Pitcher Jameson Taillon is Extremely Confident Ahead of Playoffs
The Chicago Cubs have some issues that they are still working through as the season prepares to hit a critical juncture with the playoffs on the horizon, but it'd be fair to say the perceived biggest problems have not been horrible as of late.
Around the time of the trade deadline, fans freaked out over the fact that the Cubs did not go out and get one of the top tier starters available for what would have been multiple top prospects in return. With a championship window that is open, not pursuing another legitimate ace did not sit right with anyone.
Since then though, Chicago has gotten some pretty incredible production out of their starting rotation which has statistically been one of the best in baseball lately. The clubhouse can feel it too, and Cubs veteran starter Jameson Taillon expressed some serious confidence about what the pitching staff has done as of late.
Taillon Likes Cubs Chances in Playoffs
“We’ve got a good chance to make some noise,” Taillon said via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required). “I don’t want to jinx anything, but I like our chances when we get in. Let’s make some noise. We’re so deep. Top to bottom, there are so many good arms here. Who knows what it’s going to look like down the road? We just got to focus on doing our job going forward.”
In Taillon's two starts since returning from his second stint on the injured list, he has allowed just two runs in 10.1 innings and looks to be in his best form right at the perfect time going into the month of October for Chicago.
Numbers Show Cubs Pitching Staff is More Than Good Enough
Since the All-Star break, Chicago's staff has a collective ERA of 3.82 which has been seventh best in all of baseball and fourth in the National League. Even more impressively, the 1.13 WHIP as a unit puts them at the very top of baseball.
Now seemingly as healthy as they are going to be -- at least in terms of pitching -- things appear to be coming together for the Cubs to a point where they can even say the starting rotation is the strength of the team right now.
Perhaps most importantly, Chicago has the exact kind of mindset they need to have as the pressure prepares to ramp up significantly. If they go out there day after day with the belief they can do it, they might just figure out a way to make it happen.
With Taillon in the fold and pitching as well as he has lately, he might not be wrong.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Ian Happ Continues Insane Streak Against Pirates At PNC Park In Victory
Latest On Kyle Tucker’s Injury Raises Playoff Questions For Cubs
Cubs Victory Pushes NL Wild Card Magic Number to Brink of Playoff Berth
Cubs Predicted To Lose Ideal Free Agent Pitcher Target To National League Rival