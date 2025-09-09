Cubs Starting Rotation To Get Major Boost With Return of Jameson Taillon
The starting rotation for the Chicago Cubs is gaining back one of their veterans- Jameson Taillon.
Taillon has spent a significant portion of the second half of the season on the injured list and with the postseason creeping up they will need him back in full force.
Per Cubs insider Maddie Lee, he is expected to start in their finale in Atlanta against the Braves on Wednesday.
Taillon was placed on the injured list back on August 27 after a start against the Los Angeles Angels. He was able to finish five full innings in their win, but suffered a groin strain on the 24th against the Angels. The righty went on rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa and feels ready to come back. Taillon will be facing off with another veteran, Chris Sale, for his return to the team.
Cubs Rotation
The starting rotation has been through multiple blows this season with injuries which started with the loss of Justin Steele. That led to the Cubs acquiring an average starting pitcher to try to compliment Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanga at the trade deadline: Michael Soroka.
Soroka didn't even make it through his first start before he was placed on the injured list and since the All-Star break, Taillon has been there more often than not.
Back on July 4 Taillon went to the 15-day injured list with a calf strain, which took much longer than 15 days to recover from. He didn't end upwith another start in the majors until August 19, but he only lasted nine days until his next stint on IL.
What's interesting to point out, though, is that if not for the injury woes that the pitching staff has seen this year, then rookie sensation Cade Horton might not have broken out as a star. He is not only complimenting Boyd and Imanga, but emerging as a key to the Cubs' run in October. Especially since Boyd has taken on too much off a workload with the injuries that have come.
Despite injuries all over the place, Chicago is one of three teams in the National League to have amassed 80+ wins on the season. They are in their easiest stretch of the season to get healthy and build their confidence going into October. The pitching staff will need Taillon to make a deep run in the playoffs.
